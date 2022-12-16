Delaware State Police have arrested a Philadelphia woman for a carjacking that occurred in Lewes, Delaware.

State troopers responded at 5:48 a.m. on December 15th, to the 1700 block of Valley Drive for a reported carjacking.

State troopers stated the incident occurred when a 56-year-old victim remotely started her car while inside of her home.

The victim then walked outside, opened the driver’s side door and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She then walked to the trunk of her car to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the drivers door, she found a female suspect standing by the door with a child seated in on the passenger seat.

The victim attempted to get the suspect away from her vehicle, but the suspect stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victims vehicle.

Approximately 30 minutes later, troopers located the vehicle on Coastal Highway and initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect fled from troopers inside the vehicle.

Later that morning, Troopers conducted another traffic stop in Middletown, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was found to have a knife in her possession.

The 1-year-old child did not sustain any injuries, and the 56-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Delaware State Police

Delaware police have identified the suspect as 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia.

State police charged her with:

Assault First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony)

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Bowser was taken to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $191,000 bond.