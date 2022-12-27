Delaware State Police have arrested a man after he committed a fatal crash killing 3 people and then fled the scene.

The incident occurred on December 24th just before 8 p.m. when a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway towards Minos Conaway Rd. At this time, a 2008 Honda Odyssey was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of the highway. When the Honda tried to turn left, the Land Rover struck the drivers side of the Honda. The collision caused both vehicles to spin out in a counterclockwise direction.

The Honda was carrying a 42-year-old male driver, and 6 other passengers. They included a 35-year-old female, a 9-year-old female, a 74-year-old male, a 12-year-old male, a 4-year-old male, and a 67-year-old female.

35-year-old Jessica Guida, 9-year-old Jovie Wright and 74-year-old Gerald Huss, where ejected from the vehicle upon impact and pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.

The other passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Land Rover fled the scene of the crash on foot before police arrived.

After a weekend of investigations, Delaware State Police arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox, the driver of the Land Rover.

Wilcox was located at his residence in Millsboro and taken into custody without incident, said DSP

Wilcox has been charged with a felony offence of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury, and numerous additional traffic charges.

Wilcox was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution and is being held on a $18,500 cash bond.

Delaware State Police are continuing investigations on this incident and if you have any additional information troopers urge you to contact Sergeant J. Burns at 302-703-3269.