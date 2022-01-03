DOVER, Del. (AP) — The minimum wage in the state of Delaware will be increasing from $9.25 per hour to $10.50 per hour.

The News Journal reports that the bump in pay takes effect Saturday.

State lawmakers had passed a bill in June to raise the minimum wage by more than $1 each year until it makes it to $15 an hour. That’s expected to happen in 2025.

Delaware is joined by 20 other states that also are raising their minimum wages on or about New Year’s Day.

Eight of those states — including Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia — are also incrementally raising their minimum wages to $15. California and New York will take similar steps.

State labor officials say that about 55,000 people in Delaware make $10 an hour or less.

Delaware’s business owners have had mixed reactions to the change. Some say it increases consumer spending while improving worker morale and customer service. But others say businesses can’t afford to boost pay after struggling through the pandemic.