Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police found a man unresponsive Wednesday night in the city’s West Oak Lane.

The incident happened on the 7400 block of Gilbert Street around 8:15 pm.

According to police, a 46-year-old black male was found inside the driver seat of a GMC Denali with a gunshot wound to the body. Medics at the scene pronounced the man dead at 8:20 pm.

The victim was later identified as James Freeman of Newcastle, Delaware, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.