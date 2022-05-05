DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state Senate has voted unanimously for legislation prohibiting Delaware landlords from renting residential units with known or suspected bed bug infestations.

The bill approved Tuesday also requires landlords to notify prospective tenants if an adjacent unit or units are infested with or being treated for bed bugs. It also requires landlords to promptly respond to complaints of actual or suspected bed bug infestations, and provide remedial measures if necessary.

Landlords also would have to keep written records of all complaints and control measures for two years.

The legislation now goes to the state House for consideration.