MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Delaware health officials say they have shut down an unregulated tattoo parlor in Millsboro.

The Delaware Division of Public Health said in a news release Friday that its staff issued a cease and desist order to Miguel Angel Garcia, of 102 Nicoles Court in Millsboro, for conducting tattooing activities out of his home without a required body art establishment permit.

The DPH said the business kept no client records so health officials cannot follow the normal protocol of contacting people by letter to ask them to seek medical testing. Health officials are encouraging anyone who may have received tattooing or other body art services at Garcia’s residence to contact their health care provider for evaluation for diseases such as hepatitis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that could have been transmitted through the equipment.

Body art establishments regulated by DPH are inspected and must meet requirements for sanitation, proper disposal of needles, use of gloves, and many other items.

Garcia could not be reached for comment. A telephone number for him could not be located.

People served by the illegal operation can also contact the DPH Bureau of Communicable Diseases at 302-744-1050 if they have questions about potential transmission risks.