NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A person was found dead inside a burning townhouse in Newark on Wednesday night, Delaware fire investigators said.

Firefighters were called to a home on Council Circle around 10 p.m. and found flames shooting from a middle-of-the-row townhouse, the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office said in a news release. One person was found dead inside, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

Damage from the blaze is estimated at $200,000, officials said. State fire investigators are investigating the fire’s origin and cause.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and determine a cause of death.