The Delaware Department of Justice has ruled that deadly force was justified in an officer involved shooting that took place in Wilmington on January 13, 2021.

New Castle County police shot and killed 30-year-old Lymond Moses.

Officers approached Moses after finding him asleep in his car with the engine running. Police tried to get him to exit the vehicle after seeing marijuana inside. According to the report officers told Moses they were not concerned about the weed and just wanted to make sure he was okay.

Moses drove off and when he reached a dead-end he made a U-turn and then drove at a high rate of speed towards the officers. Two of the three officers fire shots at Moses. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

A review of the incident says the death could have been prevented if better policing tactics were used.

