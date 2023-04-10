The Delaware Blue Coats are the NBA G League Champions!

For the first time in team history, the 76ers Minor league affiliate brought home a NBA G League Championship win.

The Blue Coats gained their historic win against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in a winning game of 114 to 110.

After making it to the finals for the third consecutive season in a row, the 2022-2023 season proved to be a lucky charm for the team.

Joe Richmond, ambassador of basketball for the Blue Coats, and special guest Coaty, stopped by to show off the trophy and talk about the historic win.

You can find out more about the Delaware Blue Coats, here.