If you’re hosting a Superbowl party this weekend, you’re probably going out and buying Décor to deck our space in all things Eagles.

Sean Kelly, owner of Styled by Sean, joined us on the show this morning to give us some ideas and Superbowl décor tips.

Sean’s tips:

Write with a dry-erase marker on ceramic vases, plates, etc.

Reuse fall and Christmas decorations

Repurpose things you already have in the house

Stay on theme

You can find more information about Styled by Sean here.