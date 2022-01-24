Philadelphia (WPHL)- Around this time of the year, many Americans suffer from the “winter blues” which is a mood disorder characterized by depression.

Psychotherapist Dr. Steven Rosenberg joins us to discuss how people can deal with anxiety and blues during this time. Rosenberg says people get into depression during this time because of hibernation.

“After work, it’s already night out and freezing temperatures, says Rosenberg. The holidays are over, and people stay in the dark and eventually become lonely than go into depression.”

The winter blues are temporary, but Rosenberg said you could get sick during this time. To avoid getting sick, Rosenberg suggests talking to a doctor and explaining what is going on with yourself. Also, talking with friends and taking advantage of good sunny days, says Rosenberg.

For more information on winter blues and to speak with Rosenberg, you can go to his website or call at 215-782-8414.