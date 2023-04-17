David’s Bridal has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This comes just days after David’s Bridal, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns in the United States, planned to cut at least 9,000 positions across the United States.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania based brand employs over 11,000 employees.

Although the company is looking to sell the business, stores will remain open and brides will be able to purchase dresses without any disruptions.

“We are grateful to the seven decades of brides and customers who have trusted us with the most special events of their lives, as well as to the dedicated associates and valued partners who make our customers’ dreams come true. We remain as committed as ever to providing excellent service, delivering for our brides and customers, and being part of magical moments.”, said James Marcum, Chief Executive Officer of David’s Bridal.

David’s Bridal previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018, but was able to get out of debt and continue the business.

There are currently 12 David’s Bridal stores in Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story and will be updated.