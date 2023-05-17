David Oh has won the Republican Primary for the race to be Philadelphia’s next Mayor.

Running unopposed as the only Republican, David Oh has the chance to become the city’s 100th mayor, and the first ever Asian American to ever earn the role.

If he wins, Oh would also be the first republican to take office since the 1950’s.

Oh began his career as a member of the Army National Guard before going into politics as a Philadelphia Councilman.

As a born and raised Philadelphian, Oh’s campaign is all about fixing the city’s crime and safety issues.

David Oh will face off against Democrat Cherelle Parker in the election on November 7, 2023.