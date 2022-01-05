Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are trying to find the person who shot and killed a woman inside of a North Philadelphia home.

It happened on the 1800 block of North Taney Street Tuesday evening.

According to police, a 43-year-old woman was shot twice in the face. The victim’s daughter found her in the rear bedroom of a home, police say, and called 911. Medics arrived to the scene and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police have not yet released her identity.

No arrests have been made.