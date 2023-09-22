Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is bidding farewell to Philadelphia as she prepares to move on to her new job as Deputy Chief Security Officer for the Port Authority in New York and New Jersey.

In her video message on the Philadelphia Police Department’s Community and Partnerships YouTube channel, Outlaw looked back on her time at the PPD with gratitude and pride.

“When I arrived in this incredible city as your police commissioner in 2020, little did I know that the journey we would embark upon together would be filled with unprecedented challenges. Over the past three-and-a-half years we faced adversity that tested the resilience of our communities, our police force and our city as a whole, from the turmoil of 2020 to the ongoing struggle against crime, we’ve come a long way.” she said.

As Outlaw departs this job, First Deputy John Stanford Jr. has been appointed to take over as interim police commissioner for the Philadelphia Police Department.