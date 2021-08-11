Dangerous High Heat and Humidity Grips Region

Dangerously high heat and humidity is forecasted for Philly and the Delaware the rest of the week. Afternoon temperatures will reach into the mid-90s but added humidity will push the heat index to 105°-110° through Friday.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, an excessive heat warning will go into effect across the region. At the same time, Philadelphia will declare a heat emergency. Cooling centers will stay open later across the city, residential utility shutoffs are put on hold and the heat-line (215-765-9040) is open for calls.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.