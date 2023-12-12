There are enough distractions to deal with when you’re behind the wheel of a car. Now that we’re in the heart of December you have one more serious issue to deal with – Christmas songs!

How can songs be too distracting?

We need to have a crash course on the autonomy of a song first. Every tune has a certain beat per minute (BPM). When you tap your foot to music, usually along with the drum beat, that’s the BPM. Get it? If so, the class is dismissed.

According to CSGOLuck, songs that cause the most trouble are the ones with a higher BPM, They believe the higher temp makes music more distracting to drivers since the tunes are harder to process.

Musical Naughty & Nice List:

If you want to stay on Santa’s good side and remain a safe driver – consider avoiding the following songs.

10 Most Dangerous Songs While Driving

Last Christmas – Ariana Grande (206 BPM) The Happiest Christmas Tree – Nat King Cole (205 BPM) Mele Kalikimaka – Bing Crosby (202 BPM) It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams (201 BPM) Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande (191 BPM) Christmas Eve / Sarajevo 12/24 – Trans-Siberian Orchestra (186 BPM) Caroling, Caroling – Nat King Cole (185 BPM) Christmas Dream – Perry Como (184 BPM) This Christmas – Christina Aguilera (183 BPM) Please Come Home for Christmas – Eagles (183 BPM)

We’re not acting like a Grinch by telling you it’s not worth playing anything festive. However, there are some better alternatives to consider when you’re behind the wheel.

10 Safest Songs While Driving

Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee (67 BPM) Silver Bells – Bing Crosby (70 BPM) A Holly Jolly Christmas – Brett Eldredge (72 BPM) O Christmas Tree – Tony Bennett (74 BPM) Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season – Andy Williams (74 BPM) Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Sam Smith (75 BPM) Frosty The Snowman – Ella Fitzgerald (77 BPM) Fairytale of New York (Feat. Kirsty MacColl) – The Pogues (78 BPM) The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You) – Nat King Cole (79 BPM) Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) – Elvis Presley (79 BPM)

Musical Alternatives:

Don’t worry if you’re not feeling these songs. There are some alternatives if you’re looking to concentrate or boost productivity. Consider some low-tempo jazzy Christmas songs from the 1940s to 1960s.