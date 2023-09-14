CHESTER COUNTY, Pa (WPHL) — After an intense 14 days, escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is back behind bars. From the first moments leading up to his escape to the moments leading up to his capture, PHL17 has compiled a full timeline of events from May 19 to September 13.

Full timeline of Danelo Cavalcante’s escape and capture:

May 19– Chester County Prison Inmate Igor Bolte attempts to break out by scaling a wall and climbing out through the roof. A tower officer sees Bolte leaving the prison yard, rings the alarm, and Bolte is caught within 5 minutes of his attempted escape.

August 16– Cavalcante is convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal murder of his ex- girlfriend in front of her two young children in 2021.

August 22– Cavalcante is sentenced to life in prison without parole.

August 31 at 8:51 a.m. – Cavalcante from the Chester County Prison by using Bolte’s failed escape plan and “crab walking” up the wall, pushing through razor wire which was installed after Bolte’s escape, running across the roof, and making his escape. According to officials, the Tower Officer on duty did not observe Cavalcante’s escape. Cavalcante is marked as missing an hour later, the prison is placed on lockdown at 9:50 a.m., and an escaped prisoner siren is sounded at 10:01 a.m. Chester County Commissioners and U.S. Marshals offering a $10,000 reward.

September 2– Cavalcante is spotted at 1:43 a.m. on a residential Ring doorbell camera on the 1800 block of Lenape Road. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt, white sneakers and a backpack.

September 4– Cavalcante is recorded at 8:21 p.m. and 9:33 p.m. on a trail camera inside the Longwood Gardens property. He was wearing a backpack, and a hooded sweatshirt.

September 7– The reward for Cavalcante’s capture is increased to $20,000. The guard tower who was on duty during Cavalcante’s escape is fired.

September 9– Cavalcante steals a white Ford van from Baily’s Dairy, and is later spotted on a doorbell camera at 9:52 p.m. in East Pikeland Township. Cavalcante was now clean-shaven and wearing a green hooded sweatshirt overtop of a dark baseball hat.

September 10– Police locate the stolen van at 10:40 a.m. which was left abandoned with no fuel.

September 11– Cavalcante enters the garage of a home on Coverntry Road and steals a .22 caliber rifle with a scope and flashlight attached. The homeowner who was in the garage at the time, fires at Cavalcante with a pistol, but police do not believe he was hit. Cavalcante’s white t-shirt and green sweatshirt were found on the homeowner’s driveway. Police receive a call stating Cavalcante was seen crouching along Fairview Road west of Route 100 at 8 p.m. State Police troopers formed a perimeter around the area and were able to locate a set of footprints that matched the description of the shoes Cavalcante’s prison boots. Police find Cavalcante’s prison boots and, later receive a report of a pair of boots stolen from a porch. At this point, police believe he is shirtless and wearing blue pants. The reward for Cavalcante’s capture increases to $25,000.

September 12– At 6:22 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police send out a 9-1-1 phone alert stating that the the Owen J Roberts School District will be closed today, September 12, out of an abundance of caution. The alert also urged residents to secure their homes, remain vigilant, avoid traveling on roadways, and to review surveillance cameras and alert police if they observe anything suspicious.

The search perimeter for Cavalcante is increased to include:

Pennsylvania Route 23 to the North

Pennsylvania Route 100 to the East

Fairview and Nantmeal roads to the South

Iron Bridge and County Park roads to the West

residence in Chester County, within the search perimeter. Cavalcante was not found, but this brought an increased police presence to the area.

September 13 at 1 a.m. – A PA State Police helicopter picked up a heat signal, west of PA Route 100, and began tracking it. Tactical teams arrived and began securing the area. A lightning storm begins in the area and the helicopter and tactical teams are forced to back off and wait until sunrise, when the storm had passed.

September 13 at 8 a.m.– Tactical team operation resumes and officers surround the area where Cavalcante was hiding. Using the element of surprise, tactical units surrounded Cavalcante, without him realizing. Cavalcante attempts to escape, crawling through the thick underbrush, taking his stolen .22 rifle with him but a K9 dog, named Yoda, subdues him. Cavalcante resists arrest but Border Control officers forcibly place him into custody and transport him to the PA State Police Avondale station for processing. Cavalcante suffered a bite wound from the K9 but was later medically cleared.

September 13, afternoon– Cavalcante was transported to the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution, Phoenix, where he will serve out his life sentence.