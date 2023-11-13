Danelo Cavalcante, the inmate who escaped from the Chester County Prison on August 31st has now been charged for his activities during his two weeks on the run from police.

Prior to his escape, 34-year-old Cavalcante was in prison serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend.

According to the Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General, charges have now been added to Cavalcante’s sentence for his burglarizing two homes in Pennsbury and South Coventry townships, stealing a firearm, stealing clothing, stealing a shaving razor, and stealing a Ford transit van from Pocopson Township.

“The defendant used all means necessary to escape from prison and stay hidden from authorities. These offenses aided his efforts and elevated his threat to the public,” Attorney General Henry said. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of law enforcement, Cavalcante is in custody and will be prosecuted for all of his crimes. My office is committed to keeping Pennsylvanians safe and holding those accountable who jeopardize the public’s well-being.”

Cavalcante was charged with 20 offenses including felony counts of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, and possession of a firearm.

“The new charges against Cavalcante speak to the lengths he went to in his unsuccessful efforts to elude law enforcement,” said Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, Pennsylvania State Police Deputy Commissioner of Operations. “We appreciate the Office of Attorney General’s work in prosecuting the case, and remain thankful to the residents of Chester County for their support during the search and to our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for their assistance.”

Cavalcante is expected to be arraigned on the new charges on Friday, but at this point, Cavalcante is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.