This year the eagles have D’Andre swift on their team and in his second game as an Eagle he rushed for a career high 175 yards and a touchdown. So what does it take to get swift?

D’Andre went to Saint Joseph’s Prep right here in Philadelphia and his dad owns a gym in North Philly.

PHL17’s Alex Butler went to Swift Fit to see what it takes to be swift!

Get more info at swiftfit215.com.