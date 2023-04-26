A local South Jersey dad has just won the title, ‘Dad of the Year’!

Raising over $900 for the Jason Kelce (Be)Philly charity foundation, the 1st annual Dad Relays was an event to remember.

Eighteen dad competitors, including one grandpa, were tested to see who had the ultimate ‘dad skills’, and to win the coveted gold New Balance sneaker trophy.

This morning, Ryan Oliveira, organizer of Dad Relays, and Andrew DeMaio, ‘Dad of the Year’ winner, joined us in the studio to tell us about the event and have some friendly competition.

Think you have what it takes to be ‘Dad of the Year’? Check the Dad Relays website to see how you can sign up!

For those interested in donating to the Jason Kelce (Be)Philly foundation, click here.

You can watch a recap of the relay and the full Dad Joke event, here.