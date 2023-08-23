NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPHL) — The Montgomery County District Attorney has launched an investigation into the death of a 7-year-old girl who died after falling from a truck.

On Tuesday, August 22, at 8:36 p.m., Plymouth Township Police were called to the Einstein Hospital in where the 7-year-old girl was brought in via private vehicle. The girl later died at the hospital.

The Plymouth Township Police Department and Montgomery County Detectives launched an investigation into this tragic incident and found out that the girl, and four other neighborhood children were playing outside when a adult male, who lives in the neighborhood offered to give them a ride in the back of his Isuzu Elf pick-up truck.

Police said as the driver turned a corner at the intersection of Jolly and Harvard Roads in Plymouth Township, the 7-year-old fell out of the truck, and was fatally injured.

According to an autopsy by Dr. Kahlil Wardak of the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, the cause of death was determined to be blunt impact injuries.

At this point the investigation is ongoing and the driver’s name has not been released.