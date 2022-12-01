Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner joined LGBTQ+ leaders Thursday afternoon at the Mazzoni Center to call out targeted discrimination, harassment, and violence against trans people. He is also announced details of a recent homicide of a Black trans women in Germantown on Thursday, November 24th.

The Philadelphia police department received a call shortly after midnight on Thursday, November 24th for a reported shooting inside an apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street in Germantown. Responding officers found an unresponsive black woman shot in the head and arm, where she was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. The woman now identified by DA Larry Krasner, was 27-year-old Diamond Jackson McDonald.

The Philadelphia police department and DA’s office is urging anyone with information that can lead to an arrest to call 911 or submit a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477)

The full press conference can be streamed on the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Facebook page.