Independence Day is less then 24 hours away and Philadelphia officials such as District Attorney Larry Krasner, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office are urging the public to celebrate the holiday safely and keep the firearms away.

This important message comes as a reminder after last year’s 4th of July celebration went awry when celebratory gunshots were fired into the crowd.

“It’s very important for Philly to celebrate and honor its place in this country’s history. But sadly, our city has a history of irresponsible use of firearms during this time too,” said DA Krasner. “I strongly urge everyone to celebrate safely and responsibly in order to avoid needless tragedy. And to those who are planning to fire a gun into the air tomorrow, just know that law enforcement stands ready to hold you appropriately accountable for endangering your family, friends, and neighbors.”

During the afternoon press conference, DA Larry Krasner also announced arrests of four individuals accused of firing gunshots into the air.

28-year-old Kalief Kimble-Kinebrew was arrested on March 2, 2022 after he exited his house, shouted ‘good morning’ and fired eight gunshots into the air. Kimble-Kinebrew pleaded guilty to Recklessly Endangering Another Person (REAP) and was sentenced on October 12, 2022.

53-year-old Anthony Buffalo was arrested on May 29, 2023 after he threatened to shoot a neighbor over a fireworks dispute and fired gunshots into the air. Buffalo was charged with Possession of an Instrument of Crime (PIC), REAP, Simple Assault, and Terroristic Threats. He is scheduled to stand trial this month.

29-year-old Naayfir Gorham was arrested on June 10, 2023 after he fired his gun from inside a vehicle. He was charged with PIC, REAP, Violation of the Uniform Firearm Act 6106 (VUFA 6106), and VUFA 6108. A preliminary hearing for Gorham is scheduled for this month.

33-year-old Fernando Rivera was arrested on June 30, 2023, after surveillance video captured him firing multiple gunshots into the air. Rivera is charged with PIC, REAP, and VUFA 6105, VUFA 6106, and VUFA 6108. A preliminary hearing for Rivera is scheduled for this month.

“The Fourth of July is a time for unity, patriotism, and coming together as a nation,” said Philadelphia Police Department First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford. “However, the reckless act of shooting firearms poses a severe threat to public safety and it undermines the spirit of this cherished holiday. As we celebrate, it is imperative that we prioritize the safety and well-being of residents and visitors to this city, and we are fully committed to doing just that.”