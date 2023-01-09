District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting unit have announced the conviction of a 32-year-old man in the a shooting that occurred in Kensington in April of 2017.

32-year-old Patrick Woolfork has been sentenced for his role in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Elliot Cortes in April 2017.

The DA’S office stated that the incident occurred on April 1, 2017 when Woolfork and another suspect approached the victim at the corner of North 2nd Street and Westmoreland Street in what is believed to be a robbery attempt, and fatally shot Cortes in the head.

Police recovered video showing Woolfork and the 2nd suspect interacting with Cortes and following him home.

In the video, Woolfork and the other suspect can be seen reemerging several minutes later without Cortes present.

Police and medics responded to the victim who was found dead on the 3300 block of North 2nd Street.

According to a press release by the DA’s office Woolfork was arrested in August of 2018, thanks to a police officer from a neighboring county who knew Woolfork and was able to testify in trial.

Despite the lack of surveillance video capturing the murder or a statement from a witness, the Philadelphia Jury found Woolfork guilty of 3rd degree murder late last year.

“Assistant District Attorney Lauren Crump did an outstanding job with this prosecution, particularly given the limited evidence available to her in this case,” said DA Krasner.

“Despite the challenging nature of this case, ADA Crump convinced a jury of this defendant’s guilt and was able to secure justice for the Commonwealth.”, DA Krasner continued.

“Holding Mr. Cortes’ killer accountable would not have been possible without the excellent investigation conducted by Philadelphia Police Detectives Timothy Scally and Thorsten Lucke,” said ADA Crump of the DAO’s Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit.

“I’m also grateful to members of the jury who made the correct decision to take this dangerous individual off of the streets and help make our communities safer for everyone.”, ADA Krump stated in a press release.

Patrick Woolfork is scheduled for sentencing in late January.

Information provided by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.