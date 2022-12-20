District Attorney Larry Krasner and an the Gun Violence Task Force have announced arrests in a major gang bust in Southwest Philadelphia.

The arrests included five members of violent groups involved in the March 2021 killing of a 15-year-old boy and a July 2021 Mass shooting at a community barbecue in the Cobbs Creek area of the city.

The arrested individuals belonged to violent Philadelphia gang groups, “02da4” and “FSB”.

“Not long ago, I promised the public that members of ‘02da4’ would ‘go to the jail.’ And now they have. They are facing the bars of a jail cell, followed vigorous and just prosecution by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office for murder by gun, for shootings, and for other heinous crimes. Let me be clear to all gang and group members who are involved in gun violence: You’re next. Put down the guns. Put them down now or get ready for a lot of unhappy holidays behind bars,” District Attorney Krasner said.

The arrested individuals included:

Anthony Lacey-Woodson, 20

Jalen Mickens, 21

Tyheed Cooper, 24

Kimberly Johnson, 48

Fabian Creary, 21

Additional individuals wanted for arrest as part of this investigation:

Calvin Gatewood, 25

Nasir Wells, 21

Ahmir Johnson, 20