Nearly 1 in 5 women suffer from postpartum depression after having a child. In an effort to help, CVS MinuteClinic is offering new no-cost resources to help new moms with mental health counseling.

Susan Siegelman, Licensed Mental Health Professional at CVS MinuteClinic joined us on the show to talk about these important new resources.

Now through the end of the year (2023), expecting mothers or those who have given birth within the past year can redeem a voucher, HERE, for a free mental health counseling session at any convenient CVS location. Vouchers are valid until April 1, 2024.