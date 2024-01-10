After heavy storms and flooding hit the Philadelphia area last night, many roads still remain closed.

Here are the latest road closures you should be aware of:

Columbus Blvd is currently open in both directions but the road is expected to close between 12 and 1 p.m. as high tide and water are beginning to take over the right lanes of the north and south sides.

Kelly Drive is completely closed from Falls Bridge to Hunting Park.

MLK Drive is closed entirely due to 2 uprooted trees near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge.

Lincoln Drive is closed between Gypsy and Wissahickon.

Philadelphia Police said the water has receded off Lincoln Drive but the roadway is covered in mud and is still making the curvy road hazardous.

The Philadelphia Water Department is en route to Lincoln Drive to clear the water drains.

Stay with PHL17 for more updates.