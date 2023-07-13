ABINGTON- Police in Abington township are searching for two suspects who were involved in an attempted teen abduction at Willow Grove Park Mall.

Police say at around 7 p.m., a 14-year-old female was going down the escalator from the 2nd floor to the 1st floor when an adult male met her at the bottom.

The 14-year-old female told police that the male approached her, identified himself as “Alex”, and asked the juvenile to walk with him as he extended his arm, as if to escort her.

The 14-year-old girl told the male that was underage and attempted to step away from him.

This is when the male grabbed her arm, interlocked his arm with hers, and restrained her as he began walking her through the mall. After walking for some time, the juvenile was able to escape from the mans grasp, scream, and flee away from the male.

Several mallgoers witnessed the altercation and stepped in to prevent the male from following the girl.

Investigations revealed that the male appeared to be working with a second male in the mall.

The first male, potentially named “Alex” is a 25-40 year-old black male, medium complexion, wearing a goatee, with short black braids. During the altercation he was wearing a white shirt, with a large dark letter “C” on the back, light-colored pants with a dark stripe, and dark-colored shoes with a red marking on the inside toe of each shoe and light-colored laces. He also wore a unique leather bracelet with a braided metal knot on his left wrist.

The second male suspected to be “Alex’s” accomplish is a black male, medium complexion with short hair, and thick facial hair. He was seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jean shorts, white and black sneakers. He also had sunglasses on his t-shirt collar, a lanyard around neck, and keys hanging from front right pocket.

Right after the altercation with the female, the two male left the mall and got into a dark gray Dodge/Chrysler minivan or “crossover” type vehicle. Police say the model of the car could possibly be a Dodge Journey.

Credit: Abington Police

If you have any information about the two suspects, call Abington Police at 267-536-1100 option #2.