PHILADELPHIA- Philadelphia Police have located the Tesla involved in a traffic stop that resulted in an officer being dragged 200 feet by the car.

Police say the officer was conducting a routine traffic stop in Wissinoming when he noticed a handgun on the floor of the vehicle.

The officer attempted to grab the gun, which is when the Tesla sped up and dragged the officer 200 feet along East Cheltenham Avenue to Charles Street.

The officer held onto the vehicle until the driver kicked him off and the officer landed on the street. Police say the Tesla then fled the scene.

The officer was taken to Aria- Frankford Hospital but later released with non-life threatening injuries.

The Silver/ Gray Tesla that struck the officer has a Pennsylvania license plate LZQ0052 and police say the drivers side headlight is out. Police later located the vehicle, but no word on whether the suspect or gun was still inside.

At this point it is unclear why the suspect was stopped and why the officer reached for the gun.

