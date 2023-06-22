Philadelphia Police were called to a Fresh Grocer in East Germantown for reports of teenagers trying to light explosives in the store.

This all happened at 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday when Philadelphia Police and the Bomb squad responded to the grocery store to neutralize a threat of dynamite.

When police arrived, store security described the suspects as three black male teenagers wearing all black clothing, ranging from 16-19 years old.

After further analyzing, the presumed dynamite turned out to eighteen sticks of M-80, which is a large explosive firecracker.

Police say the teenagers lit the explosives, and then fled the store in various directions.

No customers were injured in this attack.