Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who boarded the Septa Route 33 bus and attacked the passengers inside.

On May 17 at 11:55 pm, the suspect boarded the bus with a large group of juveniles at the 20th Street and Diamond Street Septa Bus Stop. Police say the suspect immediately began attacking the passengers, repeatedly hitting one of the passengers with a firearm causing it to discharge and shoot two 18-year-old victims in their legs.

The group then exited the bus and fled on foot going westbound on the 2100 block of Diamond Street.

Police were able to recover surveillance footage from Septa and local businesses near the scene.

The suspect is described to be a 14 to 17-year-old black male, thin build, and was wearing a camo “Bape” brand hoodie with black sweatpants and grey sneakers.

You can watch the full surveillance footage here. If you recognize the suspect in the video, police urge you call them at 215.686.TIPS (8477), the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8271, or 911.