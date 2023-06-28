Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub has charged 11 people and a Northeast Philadelphia towing company in a multi-million dollar catalytic converter theft ring.

After a yearlong investigation, TDI Towing from Port Richmond, along with 10 adults and one juvenile have been arrested for chares of corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.

Over three dozen local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies from Bucks County, Montgomery County, Delaware County, Philadelphia, and New Jersey took part in the investigation.

This arrest puts an halt on the theft of catalytic converters which has skyrocketed in Bucks County, throughout the past few years. This dramatic rise in thefts comes after a supply chain issue put a high demand on the three main metals found in catalytic converters, which are rhodium, platinum, and palladium.

From 2020-2023 thousands of converters were stolen out of Bucks County vehicles leaving car owners paying an average of $2000 for the catalytic converter part and thousands more in damages and repairs.

During the rise the rise in thefts, law enforcement agencies began investigating businesses who were purchasing the stolen catalytic converters. This led investigators to identify TDI Towing as the main buyer of catalytic converters stolen from Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Through this investigation, detectives learned that at it’s peak, TDI Towing was paying a minimum of $10,000 a night to thieves selling stolen catalytic converters. TDI Towing would have up to 30 transactions per night, with some thieves showing up more than once.

Round-the-clock surveillance found that TDI Towing had been in the business of buying catalytic converters for at least three years, buying an average of 175 catalytic converters per week, which equals to 27,300 converters throughout the past three years.

Throughout this illegal transactions, TDI employees paid thieves an average of $300 per catalytic converter, for a total of nearly $8.2 million during the past three years.

The leader of the theft ring was 52-year-old Michael Williams who owns and operated TDI Towing.

Investigators found out that Williams would take the stolen catalytic converters from TDI Towing and resell them for profit at another location.

Each trip which was conducted weekly, Williams took about 50 catalytic converters with him.

Employees at the tow yard included his 47-year-old sister-in-law Lisa Davalos, 41-year-old, Eric Simpson, 30-year-old Michael Bruce, 33-year-old Kevin Schwartz, 24-year-old Patrick Hopkins, and a 17-year-old-juvenile.

Simpson was charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft of catalytic converter, theft by receiving stolen property and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude police. Evangelist, Page, and Shirley are charged with one count each of criminal conspiracy and possession of an instrument of crime and multiple counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft of catalytic converter and theft by receiving stolen property. Anthony Davalos was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, theft of catalytic converter, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime, fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. Davalos had been convicted of stealing 22 catalytic converters and failing to appear for sentencing. DA Weintraub’s office revealed that while Davalos was on the run, he attempted to run down a Lower Southampton detective who tried to stop him from stealing another catalytic converter.

Police were also able to arrest the following catalytic converter thieves, known as “cutters”.

35-year-old Michael Evangelist, 43-year-old Anthony Davalos Sr. and 48-year-old Gary Shirley. Bucks County Detectives are attempting to locate 39-year-old Richard Allan Page, who was missing fingers on his left hand.

If you have any information about Page’s whereabouts you are urged to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215.348.6354 or www.bucksda.org.