UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa (WPHL)– Police in Upper Southampton are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store on Street Road.

Officials say two men walked into the store with a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money. One of the men jumped the counter and grabbed the money while the other stood watch by the door. Police say these same two suspects are believed to have robbed another 7-eleven store in Montgomery County just hours before.

While it is currently not known if these suspects are involved, this incident comes after a string of five armed robberies at 7-Elevens throughout the Philadelphia suburbs has occurred.

Police say these 7- elevens were robbed:

July 22- 2370 Dutton Mill Road, Aston Township

July 22- 143 West Eagle Road, Haverford Township

July 27- 1307 Chester Pike, Sharon Hill

July 30- 791 Horsham Road, Montgomery Township

July 30- 932 Street Road, Upper Southampton Township

The first suspect is described to be a black male wearing a navy hoodie, black pants with a gray stripe down each leg, dark sneakers with white on the sole, a face mask, sunglasses, and bright yellow gloves.

The second suspect is black male seen wearing a navy colored Reebok hoodie with a big triangular design in the middle, back multi-colored pants, black sneakers with white soles and stripes, eyeglasses, a face mask, and gray gloves.

If you have any information about these suspects or anyone involved in this string of robberies, the Upper Southampton Police Department, (215) 357-8900, and Philadelphia division of the FBI, (215) 418-4000, urges you to call them.