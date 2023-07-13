PHILADELPHIA- Philadelphia Police are investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian dead in North Philadelphia.

In the early hours of July 6, police responded to car vs pedestrian crash on the 2700 Block of North Broad street.

Police say, the pedestrian was crossing Broad Street at 3:30am when she was struck by a white Chevrolet Impala on the northbound lanes of Broad Street.

Following the crash, the Chevrolet did not stop and fled northbound on Broad Street.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics arrived and pronounced 35-year-old Tamarah Savage, dead on the scene.

Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division found Debris from the Chevrolet on the scene and took it in for investigating.

Police say the vehicle is a white 2006-2013 Chevrolet Impala with dark tinted windows.

Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

Police urge anyone with information to call the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180, call 911, or leave a tip at 215-686-TIPS (8477).