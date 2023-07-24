Allentown Police are investigating an incident that left a suspect dead after an officer involved shooting on the early hours of Monday morning.

At approximately 3:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of 6th Street and Turner Street for a male waving a firearm.

When police arrived, the suspect began firing at officers as he attempted to flee away from the area.

Officers chased the suspect, firing back at him, until the suspect was struck amidst the crossfire.

Authorities say officers rendered medical aid to the male, prior to transporting him to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injures.

The Allentown Police Department, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and Lehigh County Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Allentown Police Department at 610-437-7721.