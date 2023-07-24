Several Philadelphia Police Officers are injured after trying to disperse a large crowd of over five hundred people that gathered in Tioga in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at 1:46 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Broad Street. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, officers were working to disperse the crowds when one officer was struck by a vehicle, causing his ankle to break.

The striking vehicle fled from the scene, and the officer was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Several other officers sustained injuries, but they have all since been treated and released from the hospital.

This incident comes after Philadelphia Police worked diligently throughout Saturday evening to disperse various large crowds/ vehicle gatherings around Philadelphia.

It all started at 8 p.m. when officers dispersed a large crowd on the 5700 Block of Tacony Street.

The large gatherings continued through the night when Police were called to Philadelphia Mills Mall at 8:50 p.m., then to the intersection of Byberry Road and Roosevelt Boulevard at 10:20 p.m., then to the intersection of Haldeman and Roosevelt Boulevard at 1:30 a.m., and then to the crowd of five hundred and more people on North Broad Street, where the incident with the injured officers occurred.

At this point, Philadelphia Police have not released further information on whether the large crowd gatherings were connected.