Philadelphia Police are searching for the person involved in a drive-by shooting at a gas station that claimed the life of a man and injured another.

Authorities say the shooting occurred at 11:02pm on Monday night at the PNP Gas Station on Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue. As police were responding to a call for a “Person with a Gun / Male Shot,”, another call came in that said a gunshot victim had arrived at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

Officers responded to St. Christopher’s Hospital and found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound on his chest.

35-year-old Jameel Cooper was pronounced dead in the hospital at 11:25 p.m.

The second gunshot victim who is a 21-year-old Hispanic man, arrived at Temple University Hospital with a graze wound to the abdomen. He has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Police say the offender was driving a white vehicle, but further information is currently unkown.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating this incident to figure out the motive, and who was involved.