A man is dead after he was pushed on the SEPTA MFL tracks after he got into a fight with another man.

Police say the incident occurred at the 34th and Market Street Station at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Video posted by @Phillycrimeupdates shows two men arguing near the tracks when one man suddenly punched the other and knocked him over the edge and onto the tracks.

The man was tragically killed when a scheduled MFL train came seconds later and ran him over.

The 34th Street Station was shut down for multiple hours on Thursday afternoon as the police searched for the suspect.

Police say the man involved in the altercation was taken into custody at the 40th Street Station.

Investigators are working to figure out the relationship between the two men and was caused the altercation to ensue.