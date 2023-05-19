Philadelphia Police are searching for the man who shot and killed a father in front of his baby.

Police say, on May 12, the 32-year-old father was walking with his baby boy on 3700 block Germantown Avenue when they were approached by the gunman.

Surveillance footage shows the two men briefly speaking before the suspect pulled out a semi-automatic gun and fired six shots at the 32-year-old man.

The 32-year-old father was transported to the hospital with four gunshot wounds to the left leg. He is currently listed in critical condition and the baby boy was not injured in the shooting.

According to authorities the gunman’s description is a medium build, black male with a full beard. During the shooting he was wearing a dark baseball cap, gray hoodie with a large logo on the front, and black pants.

Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia police urge anyone with information to submit a tip by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477).