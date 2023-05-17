The second prisoner who escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on Sunday, May 7, has been caught.

Wednesday morning, Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw posted a tweet stating, “Escapee Ameen Hurst was just taken into custody at 6100 Washington Ave without incident.”

United States Marshals Service

United States Marshals Service

United States Marshals Service

United States Marshals Service

Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal held a press conference on Wednesday, ending the ten day manhunt for Grant and Hurst, and explaining how it all went down.

At around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, the U.S Marshal task force was contacted by a member of Hurst’s family in an effort to negotiate. Throughout the course of the night, U.S Marshals gave Hurst three opportunities to turn himself in, but all three deadlines were missed. After 18 hours of intense negotiations and no eyes on Hurst, Clark said the U.S Marshals had no choice but to send men back out on the street, and begin a surveillance operation.

Early Wednesday morning, U.S Marshals had observed a man who they believed to be Hurst get into a vehicle with two other family members. U.S. Marshals contained the vehicle, and were able to put Hurst into custody without incident at 8:30 a.m.

Deputy Clark thanked the U.S Marshal Service, Philadelphia Police Department, Northeast Detectives, and District Attorney’s office for their tireless efforts during this ten-day operation.

“The Philadelphia Police Department, Northeast detectives, District Attorney’s office and U.S Marshals were all on the same page. We were going to do whatever we had to do to bring in these two individuals and I couldn’t be prouder that we did it in ten days.”, Clark said.

On May 7, 24-year-old Nasir Grant, and 18-year-old Ameen Hurst cut a hole through the fence, and escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.

According to officials, Grant and Hurst escaped on Sunday night, but the prison didn’t notice they were missing until the following Monday afternoon.

On May 12, 24-year-old Nasir Grant was captured near 28th and Dauphin Streets and put back into custody. During his capture, Grant was disguised as a woman wearing a Muslim Garb and head covering.

According to police,

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.