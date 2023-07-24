The Delaware County District Attorney has filed a motion to increase the bail of a Delaware County man after he was arrested for his 12th DUI over a 41 year period.

On July 15, 60-year-old Mark Perrotta was arrested and charged for driving under the influence, providing false identification to law enforcement authorities, driving while suspended for a prior DUI infraction, disorderly conduct, harassment, and reckless driving.

Police say Perrotta allegedly approached and followed a female around a gas station, and then got in his vehicle and proceeded following her in the car after she drove off. The female victim dialed 9-1-1 and drove to the Prospect Park Police station. The victim filed a report and indicated that Perrotta may have been under the influence.

Perrotta stopped by police and during the encounter, he gave the officers three false names, trying to throw off the officers since his license was suspended from previous DUI infractions. Officers were ultimately able to identify Perrotta and performed a field sobriety test, confirming the victims’ suspicions that he was under the influence. He was taken into custody for a DUI.

While he was at the police station being proceed, Perrotta complained he was “being held on a DUI, and it’s not like I hit someone”, he blithely remarked.

Later on, during his bail interview, Perrotta was verbally combative with police and arrogantly told the bail interviewer that “no matter what you recommend, I’ll post it”. Referring to the $50,000 bail amount expected to be set.

Perrotta later posted the $50,000 bail amount on July 17.

Prior to this DUI, Perrotta had fourteen convictions including:

1982- DUI

1982- Burglary

1984- DUI

1987- DUI and driving with a suspended license

1990- Disorderly conduct

1990- DUI

1990- DUI and driving with a suspended license

1997- DUI stemming from an 1991 arrest

1997- DUI stemming from an 1996 arrest

2001- DUI and accident involving damage

2003- DUI, hit-and-run accident involving a serious neck/spine injury, and driving with a suspended license.

2006- DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and driving with a suspended license

2011- Forgery

2021- DUI, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.

As a result of all his convictions, Perrotta has not had a valid driver’s license since 1999.

Throughout his driving history, Perrotta was involved in four reported vehicle accidents, 11 DUI convictions, and 5 convictions of driving with a suspended license.

Perrotta also rear ended another driver on February 7, 2023 in Ridley Township which was originally cited for a DUI and driving with a suspended license. That arrest was later reclassified as a third degree misdemeanor with a penalty of six months incarceration and a $2,500 fine.

The July 2023 conviction will become his seventh infraction of driving without a valid license, and his twelfth DUI infraction, if he is convicted. As this case will become his second DUI in ten years, it will be graded as a First Degree misdemeanor with a minimum sentence of 90 days incarcerated and a $1,500 fine. His conviction of driving without a valid license is a First Degree misdemeanor with a fine of $5,000 and minimum sentence of two years incarcerated.

However due to Perrotta’s deep record history/ score of 19, the standard range of sentencing will fall between 24-30 months incarcerated.

The District Attorney notes Perrotta is a business owner and individual with ‘significant means’, pointing to the fact that over his history of eleven criminal cases since 1987, he has retained a private attorney, and posted his bails. His employment status, history, and financial conditions will be a factor the bail authority “will consider”, the DA said.

In consideration of all his prior convictions and criminal history, the commonwealth court and Assistant DA Sean McNabb have requested that his current bail be raised to $1,000,000 million in cash. Should Perrotta post that bail, the commonwealth court will request additional conditions such as not allowing Perrotta to drive, operate, or be in physical control of a vehicle, to stay away from and have no contact with the female victim, to be placed on house arrest with an electronic home monitoring system, and that the defended be assigned a ‘Soberlink’ device, which is a professional grade breathalyzer.

In reference to Perrotta’s criminal history, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer stated, “I intend to use every means under the law to hold this defendant accountable for his latest DUI and to protect the public from the continuing danger he presents every time he illegally gets behind the wheel.”