PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) – The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has charged a grandmother following the tragic fatal shooting of a 2-year-old granddaughter shot her 14-year-old cousin.

According to the Homicides & Non-Fatal Shootings Unit, the 54-year-old grandmother, Twanda Harmon, was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and related offenses, for her role in the tragic death of her 2-year-old granddaughter inside their residence.

On Thursday July 27, authorities responded to the 1600 block of North 29th Street for the shooting of a toddler. The two-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to the back her head. Police say she was transported to Temple University Hospital where she was later pronounced at 12:33 pm.

Information from Philadelphia Police’s investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, the toddler and her 14 and 9-year-old cousin were playing in a second floor room, where the unsecured gun was located and used. The 14-year-old child who fired the gun is diagnosed with severe Down syndrome, said officials.

According to Police, the handgun used in the shooting was reported stolen in South Carolina.

Information from the DA’s office indicates that the other adults who were living inside the home on 1600 N 29th Street were unaware of the negligently stored firearm inside the home.

Philadelphia Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are continuing to investigate this tragic incident and how the stolen firearm ended up inside the home.