PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– A double shooting in Kensington has left a child, and a man recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds.

Philadelphia Police were called to the 2000 block of East Clementine Street for reports of a gunman who had shot two victims. The 4-year-old girl who was shot in the abdomen and 24-year-old black male who was shot in the left calf and back, were transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

As of Thursday morning, authorities say both victims are recovering and are in stable condition.

The Philadelphia Police officers did not recover a weapon, and no arrest has been made.

The investigation is active with the PPD Shooting Investigation Group.