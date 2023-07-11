BENSALEM- A 21-year-old man is back in jail after he was arrested during a drug seizure operation in Bensalem.

21-year-old Kevin Baker from Bensalem was arrested after the Special Investigations Unit conducted a series of controlled illegal drug purchases from him.



Search warrants were obtained for both Baker’s residence on Sandy Lane and an apartment at Hamilton Court Apartments on Street road. Bensalem Police were able to seize US currency, large amounts of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, dab oils and high-end watches from his residence on Sandy Lane and the search at Hamilton Court Apartments yielded a money counter, drug paraphernalia, edible “gummy’s”, THC cartridges and a large amount of marijuana.

In total, Bensalem Police seized over 15 pounds of marijuana, over 200 THC Vape cartridges, numerous edibles and over $120,000 in US currency.

Bensalem Police Department

Kevin Baker Jr. has been charged with Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10% of $7,000,000 bail.

Baker is also currently awaiting trail for his actions in the fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 65-year-old John Dugan on Christmas Eve in 2021. After 4-month-long period, Baker turned himself into police on April 25, 2022.

According to the Bucks County Criminal Court Docket, Baker was charged with Accidents Involving Death Or Personal Injury, Tampering With/Fabricate Physical Evidence, Failure to Stop And Give or Render Aid. His criminal trail is scheduled for August 21, at the Bucks County Court.

Prior to his current arrest, Baker had been out of jail on a bail payment of 10% of $150,000.00.