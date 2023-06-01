Philadelphia Police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred outside of the Trauma Center at Temple University Hospital.

Police say, the shooting occurred on June 1 around 12:30 a.m. when three people were standing on the sidewalk next to the hospital when four suspects drove up to the hospital, exited their vehicle and began shooting at the victims with semi-automatic handguns.

The victims include an 18-year old male who was shot in the hand, a 22-year-old male shot in the knee, and a 25-year-old shot in the left arm and shoulder.

All three victims were able to walk themselves into the Temple University Hospital emergency room where they are currently in stable condition.

Police say the four suspects were driving in a black Dodge Charger going southbound on Germantown Avenue, towards Broad St., when they started firing shots from the vehicle. In new surveillance footage released by Philadelphia Police, the suspects are seen driving up the hospital, jumping out of the vehicle, shooting at the suspects, and then running back into the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Police describe the vehicle as a Black 2008-2014 Dodge Charger with tinted windows, chrome trim, 5-spoke aluminum polished wheels, and a chrome grill trim.

Police provided the following description for the suspects:

Suspect #1: Male in dark hooded sweatshirts, (race unknown).

Suspect #2: Male in dark hooded sweatshirts, (race unknown).

Suspect #3: Male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants with white stripe on outer thighs. (race unknown).

Suspect #4: Male wearing a dark long jacket over a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers. (race unknown).

Over 50 spent shell casings were found on the scene, and police say 8 of them hit the building and left noticeable damage and bullet holes in the glass windows.

If you see the suspects, police urge you to call 911 or submit an tip at 215.686.TIPS (8477)