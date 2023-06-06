Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has announced the search for 5 suspects wanted for homicide crimes in Northwest Philadelphia since 2021.

Suspects include 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn, 23-year-old Kyree Dennis, 29-year-old Shafeeq Lewis, 28-year-old John Taylor, and 40-year-old Alejandro Tilley.

Dayron Burney-Thorn, 16, is wanted for his role in the mass shooting that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde at a Roxborough High School football game on September 27, 2022. Four other students were injured in the shooting, but have thankfully survived. Burney-thorn is also wanted for fatally beating his former partner’s 4-month-old child in an apartment on the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue in the morning hours of September 4, 2022, and for his involvement in the murder of a 19-year-old male on September 3, 2022. DA’s Krasner’s office says Burney-Thorn’s co-conspirators in the 19-year-old’s homicide were arrested and are in custody awaiting trial.

Kyree Dennis, 23, is wanted for fatally shooting a 69-year-old male inside a Citizens Bank ATM Vestibule on the evening of March 3, 2022. Police recovered a .9mm bullet casing, and a fingerprint at the scene. No gun was recovered and the motive is still unknown.

Shafeeq Lewis, 29, is wanted for fatally shooting a 13-year-old male on the morning o October 8, 2021. Police recovered 12 .99mm bullet casings, but no gun was ever recovered, Police are still investigating the motive for this shooting.

John Taylor, 28, is wanted for fatally shooting a 21-year-old male on the afternoon of August 26, 2022. The victim was found in a black Chevy Equinox suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso, before he was pronounced dead. Police recovered 15 .40 caliber bullets the scene, but the gun was never found.

Alejandro Tilley, 40, is wanted for fatally shooting a 66-year-old male in the early morning hours of May 30, 2022. No gun was ever found, and police are still investigating the motive.

“Law enforcement so far has had some success in bringing to justice fugitives wanted for deadly crimes since we’ve asked for the public’s assistance,” said DA Krasner. “But we continue to need the public’s help locating these fugitives. My office intends to hold these suspects accountable to the fullest extent of the law once they’re apprehended.”

“Our plea is simple, which is to reach out to the community and indicate that we need your help, everybody has to go to sleep and eat somewhere. Everybody has a family member of all of these fugitives and we are saying that you don’t want this smoke coming up in your house from our office. Turn them in, they will be safer if you do so for the community. Summer is here. We don’t want to see another person hurt. So as we keep pleading to our communities at large, tell all of your cousins, brothers, friends and loved ones to do the right thing and turn them in to the authorities.”, said Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal.

If you have any information about the suspects, call Philadelphia Police Department’s crime tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or the U.S. Marshall’s Office at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332).

Gun Violence survivors or victims living in Northwest Philadelphia can access counseling and victim compensation assistance by contacting Northwest Victim Services.