Five people are injured after a drive-by shooting occurred in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia Police say the victims were attending a vigil near D Street and Wyoming Avenue, when shots began firing from a white Jeep driving down the street.

The vigil was being held for a July 5th double shooting that claimed the life of 20-year-old Orlando Negron on the 400 block of Wyoming Avenue.

Police believe the shots came from a white Jeep Grand Cherokee that was found abandoned near the 5000 block of 5th Street. Police were able to recover two handguns and one ghost gun (an untraceable handgun) inside the vehicle.

The preliminary investigation shows that as the Jeep was making a left turn from D Street onto Wyoming Avenue, multiple shots were fired from inside the car.

All five victims including a 17-year-old male, 23-year-old male, 23-year-old female, 24-year-old female, and 68-year-old male were taken to Temple University with gunshot wounds in various parts of their bodies. The most recent update indicates all the victims are in stable condition and are expected to be ok.

The suspects are described to all be black males, with one offender having dreadlocks or braids.

At this point a motive for the shooting is unknown, and Police are working to identify and find a connection between the shootings.

Mayor Jim Kenney posted a tweet saying he is, “Heartbroken over another instance of extreme violence in our city.”

Police urge anyone with information to call the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270 or call or text the tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).