Philadelphia Police are investigating a triple shooting outside of the Trauma Center at the Temple University Hospital.

Police say, the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. when three people were standing on the sidewalk next to the hospital when

The victims include an 18-year old male who was shot in the hand, a 22-year-old male shot in the knee, and a 25-year-old shot in the left arm and shoulder.

All three victims were able to walk themselves into the Temple University Hospital emergency room where they are currently in stable condition.

Police believe three suspects were driving in a dark colored four-door sedan going southbound on Germantown Avenue, when they started firing shots from the vehicle. Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage, but say one of the suspects may have exited the vehicle and fired shots from outside the car.

Over 40 spent shell casings were found on the scene, and police say 8 of them hit the building and left noticeable damage and bullet holes in the glass windows.

Police say the motive of the shooting is unknown.