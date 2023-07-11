PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia Police are investigating an armed carjacking that resulted in the vehicle crashing into a pole and bursting into flames in Oxford Circle.

This all happened at 3 a.m. when a man was held at gunpoint by three males who then stole his Dodge Charger.

While fleeing in the Dodge, the three suspects crashed into a Honda CRV on Levick Street causing the Honda to flip on its side amidst the impact.

Police say the Dodge was driving at the such a high speed that the impact of the crash caused the Dodge to lose control and drive another block south before it hit the curb, crashed into a utility pole, and burst into flames.

Two passengers inside the Dodge were able to flee from the vehicle on foot. Philadelphia Police later took them into custody on the 1300 block of Sterling Street.

According to police officers who responded to the crash, the third suspect was still inside the vehicle, unconscious.

Medics arrived on scene and transported the man to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police also say they found three guns, and multiple live ammunition rounds inside the Dodge.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

